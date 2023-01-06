Listen to Blanck Mass’ eerie score for new Amazon series ‘The Rig’

Blanck Mass, aka Fuck Buttons' Benjamin J Power, has scored new Amazon series The Rig, and the soundtrack is out today via Invada Records. “With The Rig being the first TV show I have scored, I feel lucky to have worked with the team behind the show on a score which to my mind is my most concise and unified palette-wise in recent memory,” says Power. “The setting of the physical oil rig presented a very specific visual and sonic identity for me. The creaks and groans of the giant metal sculpture and how it is in a constant battle with the nature fed itself into the scoring process. This score is perhaps my most elemental to date and it was a joy to work on.” You can listen to his eerie score for The Rig below.

As for the show itself, The Rig stars Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones) and Emily Hampshire (12 Monkeys series), and here's the synopsis: "When the crew of the North Sea stationed Kinloch Bravo oil rig is due to return to the mainland, a mysterious fog rolls in and cuts off communication with the outside world. The crew are then driven to the limits of their endurance and loyalties are forced into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination." Sounds tense! All six episodes are available to stream now on Amazon, and you can watch the trailer below.

While this is Blanck Mass' first television score, he has worked on a few films, including 2022's Ted K.

