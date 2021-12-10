Listen to Bon Iver’s new song “Second Nature” from the ‘Don’t Look Up’ soundtrack

The Adam McKay-directed satirical sci-fi film Don’t Look Up (starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence alongside Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and more) hits select theaters today and Netlifx on December 24, and the soundtrack is also out today. It was scored by Nicholas Britell (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, Succession, etc), and it also features the recently released Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi song "Just Look Up," as well as the just-released Bon Iver song "Second Nature." It's a gorgeous, soaring song that sounds like it could've fit in on Bon Iver's classic self-titled album, but with sweeping orchestral arrangements courtesy of Nicholas Britell (who also contributed to the Ariana/Kid Cudi song). Listen below.

Bon Iver is also gearing up for a 2022 tour, including one leg with Dijon and one with Bonny Light Horseman. The latter hits NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on June 3 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Bon Iver -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre*

4/1 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/2 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

4/5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

4/8 - New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square*

4/9 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

4/12 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*

4/14 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

4/15 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

6/3 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium**

6/4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE**

6/7 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater**

6/8 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Exposition**

6/10 - Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point**

6/11 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park**

6/12 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!**

6/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**

6/17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park**

6/18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**

6/21 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**

6/24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater**

6/25 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit**

10/16 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena^

10/19 - Leeds, GB - First Direct Arena^

10/20 - Glasgow, GB - The SSE Hydro^

10/24 - Manchester, GB - AO Arena^

10/25 - London, GB - SSE Arena Wembley^

10/26 - London, GB - SSE Arena Wembley

10/31 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena^

11/2 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome^

11/3 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis^

11/5 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum^

11/7 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi^

11/9 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center^

11/11 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena^

*w/ Dijon

**w/ Bonny Light Horseman

^w/ Carm