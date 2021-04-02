Listen to Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nathan Salsburg & Max Porter’s collab EP

Bonnie "Prince" Billy, fellow Kentuckian and guitarist Nathan Salsburg, and English writer Max Porter have collaborated on a new EP, titled Three Feral Pieces, that's out today for the April edition of Bandcamp Friday. Here's the skinny:

In the strange uneasy year of 2020, English writer Max Porter started sending Kentucky guitarist Nathan Salsburg scraps of “feral” text. Unfixed things. Abstract fragments beyond the literal plain, incantations and half-spells, burrowing into the language of decay and growth, weirding and wilding, departure and return. Salsburg dug into scoring them, inviting near-neighbor Bonnie “Prince” Billy to contribute to their musical translation, which he did through singing and his own guitar playing. “Three Feral Pieces” is the outcome of their satellite collaboration: composite chants/yearning rites/spring gifts/field notes/anthropocene love spells.

Feral they may be but the three pieces here are also pretty and spectral. Listen below.

The limited-edition vinyl on this EP is a one-sided 12" with an etching by Louisville artis Oscar Parsons on the other side. The "handmade" edition sold out (only 250 copies) but you can still pick up the standard edition which comes with letter pressed inserts, and art by Max, Nathan and Bonnie.

Bonnie "Prince" Billy's new Superwolves album with Matt Sweeney is out later this month.