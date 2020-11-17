Listen to Bonny Light Horseman cover Elliott Smith’s “Clementine”

Bonny Light Horseman -- the folk rock supergroup of Anais Mitchell, Eric D Johnson (Fruit Bats), and Josh Kaufman -- released one of this year's best folk albums, as well as a great two-song single and Tim Buckley cover, and as promised, they've now released an Elliott Smith cover in conjunction with the 25th anniversary reissue of Elliott's 1995 self-titled sophomore album (and accompanying live album). They took on "Clementine," and as is always the case with BLH's covers, it's a gorgeous rendition and they really make it their own. The band says:

Bonny Light Horseman is made up of 100% Elliott Smith mega-fans, so when our friend Rob from Kill Rock Stars asked us to do this it seemed pretty obvious. We each recorded our parts in three separate states but, like most of Elliott's songs, this tune has such intimacy and warmth that it felt like we were all in the same room on a rainy night. It felt right for this band because as Josh points out - it might be the only ES song that has elements of a traditional song - 'Oh my darlin' Clementine...' and it uses that great floppy open guitar tuning. Viva Elliott forever.

Listen to the cover and stream the full Elliott Smith reissue + live album:

In related news, Josh Kaufman's band Muzz (with members of Interpol and The Walkmen) are doing their first-ever livestream on December 4 at 4 PM ET from Reade's Theater in Kingston, NY, along with a Q&A. Tickets are on sale.

