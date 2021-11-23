Listen to Brian Wilson / Jim James collab “Right Where I Belong” from ‘Long Promised Road’ doc

New documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road was released last week, and the film's soundtrack is out this Friday (11/26). It features "Right Where I Belong," which is a collaboration between Brian and My Morning Jacket's Jim James that's as nostalgic as a Pacific sunset. Listen via Rolling Stone below.

“In my heart and soul Brian Wilson’s music has always held a place of such divine importance," Jim James says. "It has always been there with me in celebrating life’s greatest triumphs and has also sustained me through some of my darkest hours. His spirit and life story have taught us all to never give up and to always listen to and honor the spirit of each of our own unique creative souls. So it was truly such an honor to create and collaborate with Brian on brand new music for this incredible upcoming film about his life.”

Brian adds, “I was thrilled when Brent and Jason asked me to compose a song for the film, I enjoyed working on the song with Jim, he was the perfect collaborator."

We talked to Brian about the film and his new album At My Piano and you can read that here.

