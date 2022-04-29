Listen to Buzzcocks’ new ‘Senses Out of Control’ EP

Steve Diggle decided to keep the Buzzcocks flag flying after the death of Pete Shelley in 2018, releasing new single "Gotta Get Better" in 2020. They're now back with a new three-song EP, Senses Out of Control, that's out today via Cherry Red.

The title track is a classic Steve Diggle Buzzcocks ripper and the two b-sides follow suit. Not bad. Buzzcocks say this is the first taste of their new album that will be announced this summer. Stay tuned for details on that, and until then, listen to this EP below.