Listen to Celebration singer Katrina Ford’s new solo single “Peace Out”

Katrina Ford of Celebration and Mt Royal has been quiet the last few years, but is gearing up to release her solo debut. Details on the record are still TBA, but she's shared a new song today. Dark, cinematic and quietly groovy, "Peace Out" that has Katrina singing "Is there anyone who can follow down the rabbit hole?"

“Hangovers become blended into euphoric indulgent self care," Katrina says of the song. "Using flint to communicate with crickets. Letting in, inviting the slow. Healing in isolation. The journey to sobriety. We mixed this with Tony Dugan in Glasgow, it rained a lot but the sky was filled with rainbows everyday.”

Watch the video below.

"Peace Out" is out March 2 via Violin Films and we can expect more from Katrina this summer.