Listen to Chelsea Wolfe’s new industrial-tinged song “Diana” from ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ soundtrack

Another song from DC Comics and Loma Vista Recordings' upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack has been released, and this one's from Chelsea Wolfe (who voiced Wonder Woman in the comic's accompanying short-form video series). Chelsea's new song "Diana" finds her exploring the heavier industrial side that she showed off on 2017's Hiss Spun and taking it in hauntingly thrilling new directions. This isn't a throwaway song for a soundtrack; this is up there with Chelsea's best music. Listen below.

Previously, the Mastodon and Rise Against songs were released. The soundtrack also features HEALTH (ft. Chino Moreno), the late Chester Bennington's former band Grey Daze, Manchester Orchestra, Denzel Curry, Show Me The Body, IDLES, Soccer Mommy, and more.

Pre-order our exclusive red and/or yellow vinyl variant of the soundtrack, limited to just 500 copies. See mock-ups of both variants below.