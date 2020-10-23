Listen to Chelsea Wolfe’s perfectly creepy cover of “In Heaven” from ‘Eraserhead’

"In Heaven" (aka "Lady in the Radiator Song") from David Lynch's classic 1977 film Eraserhead is a very popularly-covered song (Pixies, Devo, and Zola Jesus are among the many artists to have done so over the years), and today it gets a new cover from Chelsea Wolfe. "In Heaven" is the perfect song for a master of creep like Chelsea Wolfe, and she does a great job of turning it into her own while staying faithful to the original. It comes with an equally creepy video with footage by Kristin Cofer that you can watch below.