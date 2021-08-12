Listen to Chris Stapleton’s cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”

Yesterday we heard Phoebe Bridgers' baroque take on Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" from the upcoming Black Album tribute The Metallica Blacklist, and now comes Chris Stapleton's version of the same song.

"Nothing Else Matters," which was a Top 40 hit for Metallica in 1992, is a natural fit for Chris Stapleton's style and becomes an epic country rock song. He more than does it justice and his rendition works great with its accompanying video of brewing storm clouds over the American West. Watch that below.

Additionally, Metallica have shared the "Orchestra/Clean Guitar/Vocal Mix" dated to July 8th, 1991 from the Black Album 30th anniversary box set. Listen to that below.

The Metallica Blacklist is out September 10 and includes 53 covers by Weezer, J Balvin, OFF!, Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, and more.

