Listen to Chvrches’ cover of Echo & The Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon”

Chvrches are on a real '80s Alternative kick lately. They scored Robert Smith as a collaborator on their single "How Not to Drown," and now they've covered Echo & The Bunnymen's classic "The Killing Moon" for Amazon Music’s new DV8 playlist and station. While the band keep true to some of the original's swooning arrangements, they definitely put their own Chvrches spin on the song.

“We all love Echo and the Bunnymen and had wanted to cover 'The Killing Moon' for a long time and jumped at the chance when Amazon Music gave us the opportunity," says the band's Lauren Mayberry. “Screen Violence, the new Chvrches album, is very much inspired by movies and 'Killing Moon' feels almost synonymous with Donnie Darko which is a film we all love.” Listen to Chvrches "The Killing Moon" cover, and watch the original Bunnymen "Killing Moon" video (and Donnie Darko scene in question), below.

Chvrches new album Screen Violence is out August 27 and they'll be on tour this fall.