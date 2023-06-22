Listen to Cindy Wilson of the B-52s’ new single “Wait” from upcoming solo LP

Cindy Wilson of The B-52s is gearing up to release her second solo album, Realms, on August 25 via Kill Rock Stars. Working with electronic artists Suny Lyons and Ryan Monahan, it's very different than anything she's done before, while still keeping the playful spirit she's associated with. Take for example, "Wait," which mixes Wilson's otherworldly vocal harmonies with an equally celestial backing that sounds like dancing among the stars.

"Though I love all of the tracks on Realms, there is something special about Wait,'" Cindy says. "Its beautiful vocal melody; abstract love song about being in the right place at the right time." The song premieres in this post -- listen below.

In addition to the new album, Wilson is busy with The B-52s' farewell tour. The tour has now extended into the fall, with an appearance at the '80s-centric Darker Waves festival.

Pre-order Realms here.