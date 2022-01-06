Listen to Craig Wedren & Anna Waronker’s ‘Yellowjackets’ theme song, “No Return”

Showtime's Yellowjackets has been one of the most wickedly addictive series of the last few months, playing out like a mix of Lord of the Flies, Alive, LOST and Stephen King's IT. Set partially in the '90s, the show has a killer soundtrack loaded with Clinton-era needle drops, plus a terrific score by Shudder to Think's Craig Wedren and That Dog.'s Anna Waronker. The Yellowjackets soundtrack is will be released by Lakeshore Records soon.

We've got the premiere of Wedren & Waronker's "No Return," which is Yellowjackets' opening credits theme. Fueled by fuzz bass and a dirty organ line, "No Return" sounds like a song you might've heard on an actual '90s soundtrack, like The Crow or Natural Born Killers. "For the theme, we aimed to channel our off-kilter ‘90s roots into something that felt like ‘then’, but could only have been made NOW, just like the show," say Anna and Craig. "Our respective pedigrees as front-people for That Dog. and Shudder To Think made it eaaaasy, like a nice warm bloodbath.”

If you've been watching the show, and haven't been hitting "Skip Credits" on your remote, you've probably familiar with this one but here it is in full. It's out officially on Friday but you can listen now below.

There's also an official Yellowjackets Spotify playlist featuring tracks used in the show by Alanis Morissette, Liz Phair, Hole, PJ Harvey, Portishead, Salt N' Pepa, The Smashing Pumpkins, Tracy Bonham, Dinosaur Jr, Montell Jordan, The Prodigy, and more. Listen to that below as well.

if you haven't checked out Yellowjackets yet, it's about a high school girls soccer team whose plane crash lands in the Canadian wilderness on the way to the national finals. The cast includes Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Ella Purnell, Melanie Lynskey, Jasmin Savoy Brown and more. Set in the '90s and now, a lot of twisted stuff goes on, with even freakier stuff hinted at. It made our list of 15 Great 2021 Shows to Binge Now and you can watch the trailer below.