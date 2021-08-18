Listen to Craig Wedren’s new single “You Are Not Your Feelings”

Shudder To Think's Craig Wedren is more known for his TV and film score work these days than indie rock, but he has been keeping at songwriting via his Dream Dreaming series that puts equal emphasis on music and visuals.

"You Are Not Your Feelings" is the latest in the series, a gorgeous orchestral number that features Jherek Bischoff on bass, strings by Paul Cartwright -- sounds like the height of summer. Craig says the song is an ode to his days as a teenager in Cleveland when "emotions ran the show," adding, "It was a revelation to me that my feelings could--and perhaps should--occupy the passenger’s seat (a vital navigator) with steadier hands and cooler heads at the wheel."

The video for the song, directed by Craig and featuring a complimentary bliss-out of abstract shapes, premieres in this post and you can watch it below.

In other news, Craig just celebrated his 52nd birthday on Sunday (8/15) -- Happy Birthday, Craig!