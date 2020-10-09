Listen to Dave Hause & Laura Stevenson cover Patty Griffin’s “When It Don’t Come Easy”

Dave Hause's covers EPs Patty and Paddy -- which respectively cover the works of Patty Griffin and Patrick "Paddy" Costello of Dillinger Four -- come out October 23 (pre-order). A lot of the songs feature cool guests, and following the releases of Dave's cover of Patty Griffin's "Long Ride Home" (ft. Brian Fallon) and his cover of D4's "Doublewhiskeycokenoice" (ft. Lilly Hiatt) comes his rendition of Patty's "When It Don't Come Easy" featuring Laura Stevenson. Dave says:

I asked Laura to sing on the track and she did a masterful job with the harmonies, all while sleep training her little daughter. We spent 90% of our correspondence chattering about raising little kids and about 10% on music, and it was a thrill to connect with a songwriter and musician I’ve admired for a long time. It’s been a hell of a year, so I’m also dedicating this song to my siblings and all of my friends that I haven’t been able to see due to the pandemic.

This one's a pretty faithful rendition, but with a little more of the punk grit you might expect from these two, and they sound great doing it. Listen:

Patty EP track listing:

Moon Song

Long Ride Home (feat. Brian Fallon)

Top Of The World (feat. Bartees Strange)

Poor Man’s House

When It Don’t Come Easy (feat. Laura Stevenson)

Paddy EP track listing:

Minimum Wage Is A Gateway Drug (feat. Jake Blount)

The Father, The Son, and The Homosexual Single Parent

Doublewhiskeycokenoice (feat. Lilly Hiatt)

Super Powers Enable Me To Blend In With Machinery

The Great American Going Out Of Business Sale (feat. Will Hoge)

--