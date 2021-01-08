Listen to David Bowie’s previously unreleased John Lennon & Bob Dylan covers

Today (1/8) would've been David Bowie's 74th birthday, and in addition to multiple covers of Bowie's songs being released today, two previously unreleased covers of other artists that Bowie recorded have been unearthed. One of them is a cover of John Lennon's 1970 classic "Mother" that Bowie recorded in 1998 with longtime producer Tony Visconti for a Lennon tribute collection that was abandoned, and the other -- recorded that same year -- is of Bob Dylan's "Tryin’ to Get to Heaven," which had come out the previous year on Time Out of Mind.

The songs were released as a limited edition single on Rhino Records (order yours), and they're also both streaming. They're unsurprisingly awesome, and you can hear them both below.