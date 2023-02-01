Listen to David Byrne’s “Music For Valentines” playlist

David Byrne has shared another monthly playlist, this one titled "Music for Valentines." The mix features 100 gecs, Andrew Bird, NNAMDÏ, Weyes Blood, The Arcs, Dry Cleaning, Alice Longyu Gao, Midland, SZA, Stromae, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Rosalía, The 1975, Sylvan Esso, FKA twigs, and more. David writes:

This playlist consists mostly of recent songs I’ve added to my playlists. Some of these artists and songs were mentioned to me by friends, newspapers, and algorithms. They are not all love songs, but many of them are very popular! Who was Saint Valentine? Well, he was a martyr in 3rd century Rome. He is now the patron saint of asthma sufferers and beekeepers… and lovers! He was an avid christian proselytizer, and was arrested by roman authorities on more than one occasion. One judge asked him to perform a miracle and restore his daughter's sight- which he did, and in return the judge and his entire family converted and smashed all of their lovely statues- per Valentine's suggestion. Later, Valentine was arrested again - this time he wasn’t so lucky. His sentence was to be beaten by clubs and then beheaded. Before his execution, he wrote to the formerly blind daughter a note signed “from your Valentine”.

Check out the full playlist below, and listen on Spotify, Apple Music, or davidbyrne.com.

David Byrne is also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for his contribution to "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All At Once, alongside cowriters Son Lux and Mitski.

DAVID BYRNE PRESENTS: MUSIC FOR VALENTINES

Billie Eilish - "TV"

Rosalía - "DESPECHÁ"

Stromae & Camila Cabello - "Mon amour"

100 gecs - "mememe"

Sylvan Esso - "Didn't Care"

NNAMDÏ - "Dedication"

The 1975 - "Part of the Band"

Arcade Fire - "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)"

BoyWithUke - "Toxic"

Blessing Offor - "My Tribe"

Katie Pruitt - "Something About What Happens When We Talk"

Tommy McLain - "I Ran Down Every Dream" (feat. Elvis Costello)

Our Native Daughters - "Quasheba, Quasheba" (feat. Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla & Allison Russell)

Andrew Bird - "I felt a Funeral, in my Brain" (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Archie Roach - "Took the Children Away"

Karen O - "I Shall Rise (Original Game Soundtrack)"

Weyes Blood - "It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody"

Benjamin Clementine - "Atonement"

Jessie Reyez - "MUTUAL FRIEND"

100 gecs - "Torture Me" (feat. Skrillex)

Sly Johnson - "Thank You Falettinme Be Mice Elf Again"

NNAMDÏ - "Touchdown"

Anna B Savage - "The Ghost"

KALUSH & Kalush Orchestra - "Stefania"

FKA twigs - "Tears In The Club" (feat. The Weeknd)

The Arcs - "Keep On Dreamin'"

PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips - "Run On"

Cyn - "Losing Sleep"

Benjamin Clementine - "Delighted"

Dry Cleaning - "Kwenchy Kups"

Ibrahim Maalouf & De La Soul - "Quiet Culture" (feat. Pos of De La Soul)

Algiers - "Irreversible Damage" (feat. Zack de la Rocha)

Benjamin Clementine - "Copening"

Tank and the Bangas - "Heavy"

Andrew Bird - "Sisyphus"

Selena Gomez - "My Mind & Me"

Alice Longyu Gao - "MONK"

24kGoldn - "Mood" (feat. iann dior)

Alex Lilly - "Pure Drivel"

Midland - "Final Credits (Radio Edit)

Andrew Bird - "Left Handed Kisses" (feat. Fiona Apple)

Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"

Macaroni Empitsu - "Nanndemonaiyo,"

SZA - "Nobody Gets Me"

100 gecs - "ringtone (Remix)" [feat. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito]

NNAMDÏ - "I Don't Wanna Be Famous"

FINNEAS - "Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa"