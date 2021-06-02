Listen to Denzel Curry’s new rock song “Bad Luck” (co-produced by Trash Talk bassist)

Pre-order the 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' soundtrack on our limited exclusive red and/or yellow vinyl variant.

Denzel Curry has shared "Bad Luck," his song from DC Comics and Loma Vista Recording's upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack (which you can pre-order on our exclusive red and yellow vinyl variants), and it finds the Florida rapper exploring his rock side with co-production from Trash Talk bassist Spencer Pollard.

"I was in the studio one day with Zay (Playthatboizay) and Kwesi (Kwes Darko), and Zay had this idea to do a rock record," Denzel said. "At first I wasn’t really with it, my fans been wanting me to try it for a while but I honestly don’t want to be looked at as ‘the rock guy’ or be put in a box for my art, you know? I have this motto that I use in the studio, though, of ‘shoot first, ask questions later,’ so after a few convos we called up my homie Spencer from Trash Talk and made it happen. Some of you might love it and some might even hate it. For us, it was an experiment."

It should come as no surprise that Denzel pulls kind of thing off expertly. Check it out below.

Previously released Dark Nights: Death Metal songs include Chelsea Wolfe, Mastodon, and Rise Against. The soundtrack also features HEALTH (ft. Chino Moreno), the late Chester Bennington's former band Grey Daze, Manchester Orchestra, Show Me The Body, IDLES, Soccer Mommy, and more.

Pre-order our exclusive red and/or yellow vinyl variant of the soundtrack, limited to just 500 copies. See mock-ups of both variants below.

For more Denzel Curry, read our album guide to the first 10 years of his career. You can also pick up a vinyl copy his Kenny Beats-produced 2020 album UNLOCKED and 2019's ZUU on transparent green vinyl from our store.