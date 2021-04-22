Listen to Devon Kay & the Solutions’ new song “Liver”

Devon Kay & the Solutions continue their monthly 2021 singles series today with "Liver." "I wrote the song back in high school," Devon says, "it was way different back then but the opening riff is pretty consistent. It also features a horn part from Jacob Horn's high school band that closes out the song. It's not only a banger but it's a bunch of musical inside jokes... like when a jazz fan laughs during a live performance. Like they get the jazz joke no one else does. OK! See ya next month!"

It's a maximalist, tastefully bombastic song that utilizes the Solutions' usual blend of punk, ska, power pop, and more, and it's also absurdly catchy. Listen below.