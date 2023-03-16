Listen to Doug Paisley’s new album ‘Say What You Like’

Canadian alt-country vet Doug Paisley releases his new album Say What You Like on Friday via Outside Music. It's his first in five years. Recorded with BAHAMAS' Afie Jurvanen, Paisley combed through his archive of over 250 unrecorded songs for the 11-track album. Songs are recorded simply but beautifully and Paisley gets some vocal help from Felicity Williams on a few songs. "As a songwriter these days," Doug says, “there’s very little to gain and very little to lose so I am working only from the heart, there’s no other motive."

Doug tells us, "I'm proud of this album, the songwriting and the work and the musical relationships that it reflects. It doesn't want anything from you and there's no message to deliver and it's probably free, and I'm happy to share it with you." You don't have to wait till Friday to listen to the album, though, as we're premiering a stream of the whole thing. Listen below.

Doug has a few Canadian dates lined up for May and those are listed below.

Doug Paisley - 2023 Tour Dates

May 13 - TD Music Hall at Massey Hall, Toronto

May 12 - Redbird, Ottawa

May 11 - Petit Campus, Montréal