Listen to Drug Church cover the Bosstones and Microwave cover Sublime from new comp

Pure Noise Records and Pabst Blue Ribbon have a new upcoming covers compilation called Dead Formats: Volume 1, which features Pure Noise bands covering a variety of classics from all across the punk spectrum. Today, two covers of '90s ska songs were released: Drug Church doing The Mighty Mighty Bosstones' "Someday I Suppose" and Microwave doing Sublime's "Santeria." Drug Church do a faithful take on the Bosstones classic, and Patrick Kindlon's raspy shout-singing is perfect for the song, while Microwave turn "Santeria" into vibey, chilled-out slacker rock. Check out both below.

Previously released covers include LURK's take on The White Stripes' "Fell In Love With A Girl," Four Year Strong's take on Green Day's "Brain Stew/Jaded," Hawthorne Heights' take on Eve 6's "Inside Out," and Seaway's take on Descendents' "I'm The One." Full tracklist below. The comp comes out August 29 via Pure Noise.

Tracklist

1. State Champs - What's My Age Again

2. Four Year Strong - Brain Stew / Jaded

3. Drug Church - Someday I Suppose

4. Microwave - Santeria

5. Lurk - Fell In Love With a Girl

6. SeeYouSpaceCowboy - Seven Years

7. Hawthorne Heights - Inside Out

8. Spanish Love Songs - We've Had Enough

9. Elder Brother - The Black Parade

10. Rotting Out - Society

11. Chamber - Davidian

12. Seaway - I'm The One

13. Can't Swim - Radio

14. The Dirty Nil - Filler

15. Red City Radio - Move Along