Listen to Earl Sweatshirt, Danny Brown, MIKE & more on Black Noi$e’s new album

Detroit producer Black Noi$e recently became the first artist to sign to Earl Sweatshirt's Warner Records imprint Tan Cressida (besides Earl himself), and he just released his first album for the label, Oblivion. It's got a different guest on each track, and it plays out a little more like a compilation than a cohesive capital-A album, but there are some real highlights there, and Black Noi$e's psychedelic production is great throughout. Earl delivers some of his sharpest bars of the year on "Mourning," while Danny Brown calls back to the more manic sounds of his pre-uknowhatimsayin¿ days on "1999." Other highlights include "Tight Leash" (ft. MIKE), the title track (ft. Pink Siifu), "Glitch" (ft. Duendita), and recent singles "The Band" (ft. Liv.e) and "Mutha Magick" (ft. BbyMutha).

Watch a video for the whole album below. Oblivion is also out now on streaming services.

--

25 Best Rap and R&B Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.