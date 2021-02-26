listen to Eartheater’s new ambient version of ‘Phoenix’ album

Eartheater has released an alternate, ambient version of last year's Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin. Now titled Phoenix: La Petite Mort Édition, it was originally conceived as part of a “sleep” mix created for CRACK Magazine, but Eartheater ended up reworking the entirety of Phoenix as one seamless new record.

“This is Phoenix crushing, undressing, and compressing like carbon particles under the weight of boulders folded into silky soil, and decomposing," says Eartheater. "She is folding over and over and over and over like the rolls of young gummy stone. This is one REM cycle. I suggest listening to Phoenix: La Petite Mort Édition while asleep after climax. You are wet ash smudged across a pillow case.”

Listen to Phoenix: La Petite Mort Édition and the original album below.