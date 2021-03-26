Listen to Elvis Costello’s French EP ft Iggy Pop, Isabelle Adjani & more
Elvis Costello has been sharing French language versions of songs from his 2020 album Hey Clockface, and they've featured the likes of Iggy Pop and Isabelle Adjani. He's now released a whole EP of them, La Face de Pendule à Coucou, that's out today.
In addition to Iggy's take on "No Flag" and Isabelle's version of "Revolution #49," the EP includes two very different Francophone interpretations of "Hetty O'Hara Confidential." One is by Tshegue, aka Franco-Cuban producer Nicolas 'Dakou' Dacunha-Castelle and Kinshasa-born singer Faty Sy Savanet. "When I heard Tshegue's single, 'Muanapoto,' it provided such a great jolt of energy that I thought they might have fun dismantling and re-assembling this rag doll of a song," says Elvis.
The other "Hetty" rework features Etta Somatis and AJUQ, with Elvis in there too -- you can watch a video for that below.
You can listen to the whole EP, which also includes a second track with Adjani, below as well
‘La Face de Pendule à Coucou’ tracklist:
No Flag (Chanté)
Revolution #49 (Parlé)
Hetty O’Hara Confidential (Tshegue Remix)
No Flag (Parlé)
Revolution #49 (Chanté)
Hetty O’Hara Confidentiel
