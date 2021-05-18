Listen to Engine Kid’s previously unreleased 1994 shoegazy post-hardcore gem “Angel Dust”

As mentioned, Greg Anderson's (Goatsnake, Sunn O))), etc) '90s band Engine Kid have a new box set called Everything Left Inside arriving on Record Store Day's June 12 drop via Greg's long-running label Southern Lord Records, and today they've shared a previously unreleased song from the box set, "Angel Dust," which was recorded during the sessions for 1994's Angel Wings.

"During the process of unearthing ‘Angel Wings’ master tapes, a previously unreleased/unheard track from the session was discovered," Greg said. "Our recollections of this song were extremely foggy and the reason it was left off the full-length album remains a mystery!" The track was mixed from the original tapes by Brad Wood in 2020 ("vitality was injected into the track by wizard producer Brad Wood," Greg said) and remastered by Brad Boatright. It's pretty wild to think a song this instantly-timeless-sounding sat in the vault for so long. It fits right in with the shoegazy post-hardcore trend that took off in the past decade or so, and the new mixing and mastering really makes it sound like it could've been recorded yesterday.

Listen:

--

