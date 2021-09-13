Listen to Every Time I Die’s chaotic, political rager “Planet Shit”

Every Time I Die's highly anticipated ninth album Radical arrives 10/22 via Epitaph (pre-order), and here's a new single from it, "Planet Shit." This is one of the more furious, chaotic songs to be released from the album yet, which makes it a perfect vessel for the fired-up lyrical content, which finds Keith Buckley flipping a middle finger to perpetrators of societal injustice. Listen below.

ETID are also gearing up for their annual Tid The Season holiday shows in their hometown of Buffalo, and a 2022 tour with Underoath that hits NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 17 and NJ's Starland Ballroom on March 20 (tickets).

