Listen to Eyehategod’s rager of a new single, “Built Beneath the Lies”

Eyehategod have shared "Built Beneath the Lies," the third single off their anticipated new album A History of Nomadic Behavior, and it's yet another rager. It starts out nearly in straight-up punk territory, but the band's trademark Southern-fried sludge takes over for the songs's second half. Give it a rip below.

The album drops 3/12 via Century Media, and we've got pre-orders of it on limited edition brown-swirl vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop. Only 300 copies exist, so get yours while you can.

