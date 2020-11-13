listen to Feist, Jarvis Cocker & Chilly Gonzales cover Purple Mountains’ “Snow is Falling in Manhattan”

Chilly Gonzales released his holiday album A very chilly christmas today where he brings his minimal, classy, instrumental magic style to a whole bunch of standards new and old on the album, from "Silent Night" and "O Come All Ye Faithful: to Wham's "Last Christmas" and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You." But the highlight of the record, and the justification of its existence, features Feist and Jarvis Cocker on a truly gorgeous cover of David Berman's "Snow is Falling in Manhattan" (from the Purple Mountains album). Jarvis' hushed delivery is perfect for both a song like this and Gonzales' arrangement, and Feist coming in with the "Snow-oh-whoa-oh-whoa-oh-whoa" chorus is enough to make you melt. It's hard to top the Purple Mountains original, but this is a classic in its own right.

