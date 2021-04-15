Listen to Fiona Apple’s cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “Love More”

Sharon Van Etten's epic Ten -- featuring covers of every song on the album -- comes out this Friday (4/16) via Ba Da Bing, and Sharon's been gradually rolling out the covers leading up to the release. Here's the final one: Fiona Apple's take on "Love More." Like most of the other artists on this album did with their covers, Fiona makes this song her own but she also taps into Sharon's distinct style. It's a great cover, as you can hear for yourself below. Listen to all the other covers here.

Sharon celebrates the album with livestreams on Friday (4/16) and Saturday (4/17) that will find her and her band performing epic live from Zebulon LA, and which will also feature a short documentary about the making of the album. Tickets are on sale and benefit Zebulon.