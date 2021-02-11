Listen to FKA twigs’ Sonos Radio station, ‘main squeeze’

Joining an impressive roster of artist-helmed Sonos Radio stations (including upcoming stations from Björk and The Chemical Brothers) FKA twigs's own station, main squeeze, has just launched.

"As an artist, I’ve always been inspired by music that creates a world. 360° visionaries like Prince, André 3000, and Grace Jones have always made me fall in love with music over and over again,' says FKA Twigs. "I am excited to share my station 'main squeeze' on Sonos Radio HD because it includes all the amazing artists that have helped shape my world. From music I like to get ready to with my friends, tunes that have got me through heartbreaks, backstage nerves and fun nights out. It’s great to have a lot of music that has touched me all in one place. So check out 'main squeeze,' I hope you like it." main squeeze features tracks from Three 6 Mafia, Jayda G, Moodymann, Larry Heard, Arca, Diana Ross, Babyface, The Cure, and more.

To commemorate the launch, twigs recently did a Sonos Radio Hour interview, where she talked more about the station, growing up in a musical household, her heroes, and much more. You can take a listen to the full interview below and check out the first edition of main squeeze on Sonos Radio HD.