Listen to Four Tet’s double single “Mango Feedback” / “Watersynth”

Four Tet released a fresh double single today, "Mango Feedback" and "Watersynth." Both songs have an exploratory feel, zeroing in on a small handful of samples to create a vast soundscape. "Mango Feedback" is uptempo and danceable, driven by the fusion of a swishy electronic beat with a dobro-sounding acoustic melody. Meanwhile, B-side "Watersynth" is highly ambient, with minimalistic synth patterns and the occasional computery flourish. Listen to both below.

Most recently, Four Tet released single "Looking at Your Pager" under the moniker KH and contributed a track called "Scythe Master" to a compilation by Eat Your Own Ears. Next month he'll play a set with Floating Points on September 23 at Forest Hills Stadium, co-headlining with Jamie xx.