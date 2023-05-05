Listen to Fred again.. & Brian Eno’s gorgeous collab album ‘Secret Life’

Fred again.. and Brian Eno have made an album, Secret Life, that's out today via Four Tet's Text Records. While the record is ambient as you might expect from Eno, there are also songs within the ethereal layers of atmosphere, with hooks and melodies.

If you're unaware, Eno and Fred have a long history. Fred worked for Eno, who was also his neighbor, as an studio assistant as a teenager. After two years, Eno asked Fred to work on the record he was making with Underworld's Karl Hyde. From there his career took off. "I’ve known Fred since he was 15 and even then it was clear he had an extraordinary musical talent - and a sweet nature too," Brian wrote on Twitter. "That sweetness runs through everything he touches."

Four Tet, who also mixed the album (and has been collaborating with Fred a lot), calls Secret Life "the most beautiful album of 2023." Listen below.

--

--