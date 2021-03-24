4AD Records is celebrating its 40th anniversary (which was actually last year) with a new album, Bills & Aches & Blues, featuring the label's current roster covering songs from the band's entire roster, old and new. The album's out next week, but 4AD have been sharing full sides of the double album every week leading up to its release.

We're now up to Side 3, which features four of the coolest covers on the whole compilation. Future Islands deliver a terrific version of Colourbox's sultry synthpop classic "The Moon is Blue"; Jenny Hval turns Lush's spare "Sunbathing" into an even more ethereal creation; new UK band Dry Cleaning transform Grimes' "Oblivion" into the kind of gothy track that could've been released on 4AD in 1986; and Deerhunter's Bradford Cox takes The Breeders' eerie "Mountain Battles" and ups the nightmare. You can listen to those and the originals below.

Previously released tracks from the album include The Breeders covering His Name is Alive, Tune-Yards covering The Breeders, Aldous Harding covering Deerhunter, Bing and Ruth covering The Pixies and more.

Bills & Aches & Blues will be out digitally on April 2 with physical copies out July 23. Check out the full tracklist here.

