Listen to Gal Pal’s first album in six years, ‘This and Other Gestures’

Los Angeles trio Gal Pal's first album in six years, This and Other Gestures, is out this Friday (6/2), but you can stream it a day earlier in this post, where it premieres. Listen below.

Emelia Austin, Shayna Hahn, and Nico Romero changed their process for This and Other Gestures, working on songs separately before bringing them to group. The resulting 14-tracks mix shoegaze and wiry post-punk, dreamy vocals and urgent screams, for a captivating listen. "This and Other Gestures is a really profound album for us," the band say, "kind of like a time capsule, holding moments of massive change and growth - both sonically as a band and personally for each of us. We all had the opportunity to experiment throughout the process of writing and recording, honing in and really finding our voices. These songs are a unique collection of stories drawn from a specific time in our lives, but they transcend us as well, and remain open for others to connect with. Topics of trans identity, grief, joy, and hope emerge in many songs, compiled intentionally to create an immersive experience. We think of this album as what we have to give, our own sort of gesture for everyone."