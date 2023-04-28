Listen to Garbage’s cover of Siouxsie & The Banshees’ “Cities in Dust”

Garbage released the Witness To Your Love EP for last weekend's Record Store Day. It included 2008 rarity, "Witness To Your Love,' along with two previously unreleased songs from the No Gods, No Masters sessions and a cover of Siouxsie & The Banshees' great 1986 single "Cities in Dust." Garbage's version is both respectful of the original while putting their signature electro-rock spin on it. Listen to that and watch the video for the original, along with the whole Garbage EP, below.

Garbage will be on tour with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Metric this summer, including an NYC show at SummerStage at Central Park on July 10.

Meanwhile, Siouxsie Sioux is playing her first show in a decade next week in Brussels, and will play CA's Cruel World Festival later in May.