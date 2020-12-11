Listen to Gazelle Twin’s “Blood Sport” from eerie ‘Nocturne’ score

Earlier this year, Amazon teamed with horror-centric Blumhouse Studios for the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" series that features films from featuring new writers and directors. The best of the bunch is Zu Quirke's Nocturne, which is set in an elite music academy where fraternal twin sisters (Sydney Sweeney and Madison Iseman) compete for the same highly spot at the school's showcase concert. A mysterious book of sheet music may give one a bewitching upperhand, though, with their sibling rivalry reaching a horrific crescendo.

Nocturne is made all the more unsettling by the pulsating, disquieting score by UK electronic artist Gazelle Twin which rattles against the classical compositions the students perform. The score is out December 18 via Invada/Lakeshore. We've got the premiere of the track "Blood Sport."

"I loved the line 'Music is a blood sport' in the film," says Elizabeth Bernholz, who is Gazelle Twin. "Director Zu Quirke studied violin at a conservatoire, so had first hand experience of this. She wanted that sense of malignant determination to run through the score, so this is what I came up with. There is always the presence of an evil, dissonant force running through each piece, sort of like the sound of a burning, screaming migraine. Right up my alley."

Listen to "Blood Sport," and watch the trailer for Nocturne, below.

Meanwhile, Gazelle Twin has new music in sci-fi video game Cyberpunk 2077 and will release Deep England, a collaboration with electronic drone choir NYX, in March. You can listen to "Fire Leap" off of Deep England below.