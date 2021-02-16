Listen to Genghis Tron’s hypnotic, 10-minute song “Ritual Circle” off first LP in 13 years

Genghis Tron are gearing up for Dream Weapon -- their first new album in 13 years, first with new vocalist Tony Wolski (who drums in The Armed and Old Gods), and first with a real-life drummer, Nick Yacyshyn (who drums in Sumac, Baptists and formerly The Armed) -- and they've now shared its second single, "Ritual Circle." It's ten minutes long, and it finds them going off into all kinds of hypnotic territory that feels entirely new for this band.

"When writing and recording this album, one of our aims was to create a deep sonic world the listener can really get lost in," guitarist Hamilton Jordan says. "'Ritual Circle' embodies that for me—it still takes me to another place whenever I listen. Find some headphones, turn it up, and zone out."

It very much lives up to that description, as you can hear for yourself below. The LP drops March 26 via Relapse.

