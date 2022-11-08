Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq covers Regina Spektor’s “Samson” for new EP

Georgia Maq of Camp Cope has announced a new solo EP, Live at Sydney Opera House, due out December 12. She's shared a cover of Regina Spektor's "Samson," the first glimpse of the EP (which was recorded in the Utzon Room at the famed venue). Of the impassioned cover, Georgia says:

Samson is a very important song to me, being a greek woman with a moustache and hairy arms I was always bullied in school about being different, but then I heard Samson and it completely changed my perspective of my body. I started playing that song when I was 15 and it always brought me back to my power.

Listen to her rendition of "Samson," and check out the track list for Live at Sydney Opera House, below.

Camp Cope also released a new album, Running with the Hurricane, in March. Order our exclusive, limited-to-300 "ultra clear/baby pink moon phase" vinyl pressing of it in the BV store, along with more Camp Cope and Georgia Maq vinyl.

Live at Sydney Opera House Tracklisting

“Big Embarassing Heart”

“Living Alone”

“Neighbour”

“Cold Summer”

“Samson” (Regina Spektor Cover)