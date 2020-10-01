Listen to Gorillaz, Elton John & 6LACK’s new song “The Pink Phantom”

When Gorillaz revealed the full star-studded tracklist for their Song Machine, Season One - Strange Timez album (due 10/23 via WB/Parlophone), one of the most anticipated songs was the one featuring Elton John and 6LACK, "The Pink Phantom," which is out now. That's a lot of very different musicians on one track, and somehow, the song really does manage to sound like a complete fusion of Gorillaz's psychedelic future pop, Elton John's piano pop, and 6LACK's Atlanta R&B. And it works. Listen and watch the video (which features animated depictions of Elton and 6LACK) below.

Previously released singles include the songs with The Cure's Robert Smith, slowthai & Slaves, Georgia & Joy Division/New Order's Peter Hook, Tony Allen & Skepta, Fatoumata Diawara, Schoolboy Q, and Octavian. Still to come are songs with St. Vincent, Beck, JPEGMAFIA & CHAI, EarthGang, and more.

6LACK and EarthGang are also both members of Spillage Village, who released a great album last month.

