listen to Greg Dulli & Mark Lanegan cover Dylan’s “Girl From The North Country”

Greg Dulli is releasing a 7" of "A Ghost," from this year's Random Desire solo album, as a Record Store Day 7" on Saturday (8/29). The b-side is pretty special: a cover of Bob Dylan's "Girl From The North Country" featuring his old Twilight Singers buddy, Mark Lanegan. Over simple piano backing, Mark and Greg trade lines, both in their best smoky delivery. Listen to that below.

Saturday is the first of three Record Store Day "Drops" that are subbing for what would've been this year's regular Record Store Day back in April (which got pushed twice thanks to the pandemic). There are also "Drops" on the last Saturdays of September and October.

Mark Lanegan recently covered Galaxie 500's "Summertime" with Earth's Dylan Carlson, and earlier this year covered Joy Division's "Isolation" with Cold Cave. He also released new solo album Straight Songs of Sorrow in May.