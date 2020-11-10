listen to Guided by Voices’ “Crash At Lake Placebo” from new LP ‘Styles We Paid For’

We're about a month out from Styles We Paid For, Guided by Voices' third album of 2020. They made it during quarantine, with all the members remotely contributing their parts that were then assembled and mixed by producer Travis Harrison.

We've got an early taste of the album with "Crash At Lake Placebo," another winner from Bob Pollard's never dry well of riffs. Like a lot of GBV songs, it owes just a little to The Who, with its anthemic guitar hook and fill-happy drumming. The song premieres in this post and you can listen below.

Styles We Paid for is out December 10 via Rockathon Records.