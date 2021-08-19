Listen to Guided by Voices’ “High in the Rain” from upcoming album

Guided by Voices are gearing up to release the awesomely titled It's Not Them. It Couldn't Be Them. It Is Them! -- their second album of 2021 -- on October 22 via Rockathon Records. You can get another early taste of the album via its second single, the soaring "High in the Rain," that rocks with both a string and a horn section. The song premieres in this post -- listen to that and check out Bob's handwritten lyrics below.

“We’re rushing out the singles for the new album, so fans can sing along when we start playing shows in a few weeks," Robert Pollard tells us. "If you’re not yet vaccinated, get it now so you can come to a show.” Yes, please get vaccinated! GBV's upcoming 2021 tour includes a sold out show at NYC's Irving Plaza on September 10, and a New Year's Eve show at Brooklyn Made (tickets). They've also got West Coast dates in 2022 including Seattle, Los Angeles (Teragram Ballroom on 4/1) and more.

GBV’s first show post-pandemic will be Saturday August 28 in Columbus, Ohio. Previously sold out at Skully’s, the show has been moved to the bigger Athenaeum Theatre, and more tickets are now available.

In other news, GBV's 2001 album Isolation Drills, which includes "Glad Girls," "Chasing Heather Crazy" and more, is being reissued on vinyl for its 20th anniversary. It's out September 24 on double 45-RPM vinyl and you can preorder it on our shop.

All dates are listed below.

GUIDED BY VOICES 2021 TOUR

Sat, Aug 28 - Athenaeum Theatre - Columbus

Fri, Sep 10 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY SOLD OUT!

Sat, Sep 11 - Royale - Boston, MA

Fri, Oct 8 - Tellus360 - Lancaster, PA

Fri, Oct 22 - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD SOLD OUT!

Sat, Oct 23 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Fri, Nov 12 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL SOLD OUT!

Sat, Nov 13 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH SOLD OUT!

Fri, Dec 17 - Phoenix - Toronto, ONT

Sat, Dec 18 - Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA

Fri, December 31 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY

Fri, March 18 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

Sat, March 19 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

Sat, March 26 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Sun, March 27 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Tue, March 29 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Wed, March 30 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

Fri, April 1 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

Sat, April 2 - Pappy & Harriets - Pioneertown, CA