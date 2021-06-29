Listen to Gully Boys’ new song “Russian Doll”

Minneapolis indie-punks Gully Boys recently signed to Get Better Records and today they've released their first single for the label, "Russian Doll." It's a loud, roaring grunge-punk song with stadium-sized hooks but a more DIY/lo-fi production aesthetic, and it's full of passion and purpose. Check it out below.

Gully Boys play a headlining hometown show on July 31, which is also the album release show for their Minneapolis neighbors/Get Better labelmates VIAL. Gully Boys also play The Fest.