Listen to Hand Habits’ cover of Neil Young’s “i believe in you”

Meg Duffy's forthcoming Hand Habits EP, dirt, is due February 19 via Saddle Creek. We've already heard the SASAMI-produced "4th of july" and now here's the record's moving cover of Neil Young's "i believe in you."

The track was produced by Kyle Thomas of King Tuff and recorded in their and SASAMI's shared living space. Kyle and Sasami also provide backup vocals, along with Ellen Kempner of Palehound, and Woods' John Andrews. Meg commented on the song's central theme of growth, saying, "There's a foundation, and when there's a foundation, there's opportunity to reimagine structures; physical and otherwise."

Listen to the cover below and pre-order dirt here.