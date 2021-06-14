Listen to Hand Habits’ new single: “motherless” & “no reply”

Hand Habits have shared their new Sub Pop Singles Club 7" to streaming services, which features two tracks produced by Luke Temple and Jeremy Harris. This is new territory for Meg Duffy, as both tracks are largely electronic, with gorgeous layers of harmonies and atmospheric sounds that could be synthesizers or heavily treated guitars (or both). However they were made, the bright "motherless" and darker "no reply" are welcome additions to the Hand Habits catalogue, and you can stream them below.

Meg is busy finishing up the new Hand Habits album for Saddle Creek with Sasami Ashworth producing (who worked on this year's Dirt EP, too). That will be out later this year.