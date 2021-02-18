Listen to Har Mar Superstar’s “Another Century” ft Kam Franklin & Jackie Venson

Har Mar Superstar is gearing up to release a new album, Roseville, on March 5 that has him nestling into a lush, soulful style. One of the album's highlights is "Another Century" which features Texans Kam Franklin of The Suffers and singer-songwriter-guitarist Jackie Venson. He met both of them through Heart Bones, his duo with Sabrina Ellis: Jackie played in the Heart Bones live band, and she introduced him to Kam. We're premiering the song and you can stream it below.

"'Another Century' had started as a jam in the studio room (pre-COVID) with my bandmates Aaron Baum, Ryan Mach, and Adam Hurlburt," Har Mar says. "The song was cool, but it needed something more that I couldn't quite put my finger. Kam and Jackie came calling like lightning rods from the heavens, and I knew they were the two for the job of making this song live up to the potential it had. Kam refined, rewrote, and sang the first verse and added to the choruses with confidence and quickness that needed no revision or editing. Jackie had the vibe in her pocket right away, and if anything we underused her monstrous talents because I could listen to her shred over the whole thing on loop all day. The song was made whole by my new friends/members of this growing musical family, and I couldn't be more proud to share it with the world. I am a lucky person surrounded by so many talented friends."

You can check out Roseville's tracklist, artwork and a few other songs off the album below.

Har Mar is also a Minneapolis mail carrier these days.

Roseville tracklist:

01. Solid Ghost

02. Where We Began

03. Another Century (feat. Kam Franklin & Jackie Venson)

04. Hello, Mr. Sandman

05. Sleight Of Hand

06. Patchwork Prisms

07. Neon Aglow

08. Hearts Have Misspoken

09. Burn The Page

10. Hit And Run

11. You're Not Alone