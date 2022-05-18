Listen to Hippie Trim’s new hardcore/emo/grunge fusion “Toothpaste”

German punks Hippie Trim formed in 2019, and they came out swinging. That same year, they opened for Drug Church in Germany and released their debut LP Cult, which featured Drug Church frontman Patrick Kindlon on the song "Blasphemy." They've been teasing LP2 since 2020, and while no official announcement has happened yet, they did recently release the great new single "Pain Ball" and followed it today with "Toothpaste." The new material was assisted by frequent Drug Church producer Jon Markson (who also plays in Taking Meds and Such Gold), and if you're fiending for more of that band's explosive hooks, big chords, and gritty exterior, Hippie Trim really scratches the itch. Talking to No Echo about their sound, bassist Lukas Andrzejewski said:

I would describe our style as a mixture of punk, grunge, hardcore, and emo. We also have some shoegaze and dreampop influences as well. Bands that we all think are cool and have certainly influenced us are Superheaven, Balance and Composure, Joyce Manor, Title Fight, Drug Church, and blink-182. But we all have pretty different musical backgrounds, so there's probably a lot more to it than the few bands I mentioned.

That should give you a good idea of what to expect, and this band really is making some of the most refreshing stuff in this style that I've heard all year. Check out the two new singles below (and the video for the song with Patrick Kindlon) and stay tuned for any updates on the new album.

Hippie Trim are also opening Fiddlehead's Berlin one-off on June 27 alongside Poland's Raw Plastic.