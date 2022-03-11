Listen to Hoodoo Gurus’ first LP in 12 years, ‘Chariot of the Gods’

Aussie alt-rock legends Hoodoo Gurus are back with Chariot of the Gods, their first album since 2010's Purity of Essence. "The last two years have been frustrating and nerve-racking for everyone, but for the Hoodoo Gurus, this dark cloud has had a silver lining," says frontman Dave Faulkner. "Forced to rely on ourselves instead of the outside world for validation, there has been a creative rebirth within the band that has resulted in a new album. Most important of all, the musical bonds between the four of us have never been stronger. When the discussions are all about which songs we're sad about having to leave off the record, that's a damn good sign. I'm tellin' ya, folks, we've got a real spring in our step right now."

Chariot of the Gods does sound like classic Gurus, with the band's snarl, wit and knack for big hooks all in fine form. Listen below.

Hoodoo Gurus were supposed to tour North American this spring -- their first dates here in over a decade -- but those dates were canceled. Hopefully they'll announce new ones soon.