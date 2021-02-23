Listen to Horsegirl’s wonderfully dreamy debut single

Chicago trio Horsegirl -- Penelope Lowenstein, Nora Cheng, and Gigi Reece -- formed in 2019, and make spare, understated and pretty indie rock that pulls post-punk and shoegaze/dreampop. Having released a couple singles via Bandcamp, Horsegirl have now signed to UK label Sonic Cathedral and will release their first 7" on April 7".

The single features two of their Bandcamp songs, both of which are wonderful: "Ballroom Dance Scene," with its complex counterpoint vocals and wash of hazy guitars, is the standout, but "Sea Life Sandwich Boy" is a pretty close second and recalls The Raincoats, The Radio Department and Galaxie 500.

You can watch a new video for "Ballroom Dance Scene" and listen to "Sea Life Sandwich Boy" below, and preorder the 7" now.