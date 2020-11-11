Listen to Hot Water Music & JR of Less Than Jake cover Stevie Wonder

Gainesville punks Hot Water Music have released a cover of Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life classic "Sir Duke" with horns by JR of fellow Gainesville band Less Than Jake, Punk News points out. Chuck Ragan's gravelly voice in its usual form, but it's a departure from HWM's usual punk and a lot more faithful to the original than you might expect. "We love this song, we love Stevie Wonder, we love you all, and we love JR for ripping horns on this one for us,' HWM write. "Enjoy!" It's a cool cover; check it out below.

Meanwhile, the real Stevie Wonder recently released two new songs for the first time in 15 years, and then performed them at Biden rally. He'll also perform at a virtual concert on Thanksgiving for Nurse Heroes.

Less Than Jake have a new album on the way, and we recently spoke to Roger Lima about it.

--